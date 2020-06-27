360HawtMusicNewsSingles/June 27, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5176 views 360Hawt: Naira Marley – As E Dey Goshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel Marlian Music Boss – ‘Naira Marley’ finally dishes out another dance-stepper tune chilled with the Martians vibe as he titled this one “As E Dey Go,”. The song was produced by Rexxie. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:As E Dey GoNaira Marley previous article360Downloads: Butch of JMG & Jaaysounds – Afrocentric the EP Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.