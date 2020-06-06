Otherside Of America.. Meek Mill decided to unveil and join the fight as he shares a studio effort titled “Otherside Of America” amid the social and political unrest across the country.

For the last week, tensions have hit a new high across the nation with protests and riots breaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. George Floyd’s death was the final straw and now, we’re fighting for change to prevent the next hashtag. Meek Mill has always been a loud voice on racial issues in America, advocating for justice reform. It looks like police reform is also on his wishlist.

“Otherside Of America” is his latest musical release, coming via Maybach Music Group and Atlantic. Meek has been using the term “Otherside of America” for quite some time and now, he’s got a song to describe how he feels on the issue.