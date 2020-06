Kranium and Tiwa Savage Fuxxes hard and delivers a smash for the remix of “Gal Policy”.

Award-winning Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall singer, Kranium dishes out the remix to his ladies anthem titled “Gal Policy”. The steady chill-and-groove reggae single serves as another Kranium’s best effort as he features the Nigerian Diva ‘Tiwa Savage’.

Production credit for the single “Gal Plicy” goes to Jahvy and Ambassador.