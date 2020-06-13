360Hawt: FatherDMW – Eva4Ever

Instagram sensation and DMW affiliate, Father DMW have made a foray into music as he serves his debut single entitled “Eva4Ever,” produced by Mansa Jabulani.

The ongoing global shutdown has made the digital space a bigger hub of possibilities and creatives are not taking chances at all. We will all agree that this was what birthed the hilarious Insta live show which features Father DMW (The Aboki) and England-based Ugandan model, Eva.

He’s decided to remake Pop Smoke‘s monster record, “Dior” and serve us something hilarious, tagged by the name of his Insta Live partner, Eva.

