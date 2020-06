Amazing vocalist / Ghanaian soul songstress Efya decided to put a soul into music once again as she shines bright and delivers a sweet Love number single titled “The One”.

The new single features Nigerian Duro Diva “Tiwa Savage”, as they both delivered a wonderful vocal rendition for listening and relaxation pleasure.

DOWNLOAD: Efya ft. Tiwa Savage – The One (4.5 MiB, 73 hits)