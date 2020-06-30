Clearly and demandfully, we present to you our usual Monthly Mix, and this is the June Edition powered by 360Nobs, mixtape was skeletally customized by DJ Yomc, dont wait before hitting the download button.
Tracklist
1. Professional – Settle The Matter
2. Professional Beatz – Gan Gan Beat
3. DJ 4kerty Ft. Q2 & Idowest – Woro
4. DJ Hacord Ft. DJ Yk Beat – Bumaye Beat
5. Mr Benson – Different
6. DJ Yk Ft. DJ SooperHandz – Black Lives Matter
7. Oladips – Tusi
8. Fela 2 – Tollgate
9. Decoded – Woro Si Woro
10. Snowsz – Omo Marlian Beat
11. Wandecoal – Naughty Girl
12. Heavy K Ft. Mpumi – Wena(Remix)
13. Jay Pizzle Ft. Gee4 – Power
14. Zlatan Ibile Ft. Papisnoop – The Matter
15. Headboy – Hushpuppy
16. Bizzyaski Ft. Slimcase – Indaboski
17. Locnville Ft. DJ Zinhle & Apple Gule – Miracles
18. Master KG Ft. Burna Boy – Jerusalema
19. Idowest Ft. Patoranking – Shamaya
20. Shaba – Release(Refix)
21. DNA – Arabanko
22. Burnaboy – Wonderful
23. DJ Big Sky Ft. Sbhanga & Gaba Cannal – Khushukhushu
24. DJ Byrone – Haarare
25. Viktoh Ft. Zlatan – Nor Nor
26. Julluca Ft. Kabza De Small – Juluka
27. Wizkid Ft. Kabza De Small – Need You Tonight
28. Moonchild Sanelly Ft. Aymos & Theology HD – iSegazini
29. Oxlade – Kokose
30. Slimcase – Hawahoo
31. Oxlade – Away
32. 9ice Ft. Wandecoal – Sobo
33. Mr Eazi – I No Go Give Up On You
34. Picazo Ft. Zlatan – If I
35. Canabia Ft. Teni – Shaka
36. Omah Lay – Damn
37. Rudeboy – Woman
38. Ayo Jay – Whine Pon It
39. Omah Lay – Bad Influence
40. Samklef Ft. Eedris Abdulkareem – Egunje
41. Worship Kulture – Farahan
42. Krizbeatz Ft. Diamond Platnumz & Ceeboi – Abi
43. Dr Malinga – My Baby Is Coming
44. D’banj Ft. Seun Kuti & Egypt – Stress Free
45. Cynthia Morgan Ft. Burna Boy – Acting Bad
46. Omah – Lay You
47. Mr Eazi – Ogogoro
48. Dapo Tuburna Ft. Mayorkun – See Finish
49. Yung L Ft. Wizkid – Eve Bounce(Remix)
50. DJ Spinall Ft. Omah Lay – Tonight
51. CDQ – Show Me
52. 6ix9ine Ft. Nicki Minaj – Trollz
53. 9ice – Guru
54. Rema – Alien
55. Gunna Ft. Young Thug – Dollaz On My Head
56. Wale Turner – Aje
THANKS & GOD BLESS