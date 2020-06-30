Clearly and demandfully, we present to you our usual Monthly Mix, and this is the June Edition powered by 360Nobs, mixtape was skeletally customized by DJ Yomc, dont wait before hitting the download button.

Tracklist

1. Professional – Settle The Matter

2. Professional Beatz – Gan Gan Beat

3. DJ 4kerty Ft. Q2 & Idowest – Woro

4. DJ Hacord Ft. DJ Yk Beat – Bumaye Beat

5. Mr Benson – Different

6. DJ Yk Ft. DJ SooperHandz – Black Lives Matter

7. Oladips – Tusi

8. Fela 2 – Tollgate

9. Decoded – Woro Si Woro

10. Snowsz – Omo Marlian Beat

11. Wandecoal – Naughty Girl

12. Heavy K Ft. Mpumi – Wena(Remix)

13. Jay Pizzle Ft. Gee4 – Power

14. Zlatan Ibile Ft. Papisnoop – The Matter

15. Headboy – Hushpuppy

16. Bizzyaski Ft. Slimcase – Indaboski

17. Locnville Ft. DJ Zinhle & Apple Gule – Miracles

18. Master KG Ft. Burna Boy – Jerusalema

19. Idowest Ft. Patoranking – Shamaya

20. Shaba – Release(Refix)

21. DNA – Arabanko

22. Burnaboy – Wonderful

23. DJ Big Sky Ft. Sbhanga & Gaba Cannal – Khushukhushu

24. DJ Byrone – Haarare

25. Viktoh Ft. Zlatan – Nor Nor

26. Julluca Ft. Kabza De Small – Juluka

27. Wizkid Ft. Kabza De Small – Need You Tonight

28. Moonchild Sanelly Ft. Aymos & Theology HD – iSegazini

29. Oxlade – Kokose

30. Slimcase – Hawahoo

31. Oxlade – Away

32. 9ice Ft. Wandecoal – Sobo

33. Mr Eazi – I No Go Give Up On You

34. Picazo Ft. Zlatan – If I

35. Canabia Ft. Teni – Shaka

36. Omah Lay – Damn

37. Rudeboy – Woman

38. Ayo Jay – Whine Pon It

39. Omah Lay – Bad Influence

40. Samklef Ft. Eedris Abdulkareem – Egunje

41. Worship Kulture – Farahan

42. Krizbeatz Ft. Diamond Platnumz & Ceeboi – Abi

43. Dr Malinga – My Baby Is Coming

44. D’banj Ft. Seun Kuti & Egypt – Stress Free

45. Cynthia Morgan Ft. Burna Boy – Acting Bad

46. Omah – Lay You

47. Mr Eazi – Ogogoro

48. Dapo Tuburna Ft. Mayorkun – See Finish

49. Yung L Ft. Wizkid – Eve Bounce(Remix)

50. DJ Spinall Ft. Omah Lay – Tonight

51. CDQ – Show Me

52. 6ix9ine Ft. Nicki Minaj – Trollz

53. 9ice – Guru

54. Rema – Alien

55. Gunna Ft. Young Thug – Dollaz On My Head

56. Wale Turner – Aje

