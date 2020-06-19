360Hawt: Chiké – Dance of the Booless, Vol. 1 ft. Ric Hassani, Sigag Lauren, Lord Sky

Singer, songwriter and actor Chike conquered the charts and critics with his debut album “Boo of the Booless”, after rising to fame with his memorable stint on Project Fame and The Voice Nigeria and starring as a led Africa Magic’s hit television series “Battleground”.

The album which was led by love anthems like “Beautiful People”, “Out of Love” and “Amen”; celebrates the love in all its essences as he paints pictures of Eros, Agape, Pragma, Storge, Mania, Ludus, Philautia and Philia on the album. Due to the massive success of the “BOTB” LP, which has been hailed as a classic by critics and has earned over 10 million cumulative streams, Chike has got in bed with top producers across the globe for a series of extended plays christened “Dance of the Booless”.

The extended play will arrive in three volumes and is a mesmerizing re-imagination of the album through the minds of top dance producers and disc jockeys across the globe. “Dance of the Booless” will see already fan favourites and smash hits reimagined in the genres of EDM, Deep House, Tropical House, Afro-Dance, Amapiano, Reggae/Dancehall, Afro-House and more. The first volume features reimaginations from Lord Sky, Sarmy Fire, Sensei Lo, DysleX and Sigag Lauren is available on all music stores and platforms.

DANCE OF THE BOOLESS, VOL. 1 TRACKLIST

Insecure (Sarmy Fire Remix)

Nakupenda ft. Ric Hassani (Sigag Lauren Remix)

Finders Keepers (Sigag Lauren Remix)

Insecure (Sensei Lo Remix)

If You No Love (DysleX Remix)

Roju (Lord Sky Remix)

Executive Producer – Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka

Audio Engineering – Vtek (1,4,5,6) Sigag Lauren (2,3)

A&R – Ogaga Sakpaide, Chuks Anoke

Art Direction – qvxdri