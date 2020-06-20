360Hawt: Charly Boy ft. Oritse Femi – Mumu Don Do?

38 years in the game, Area Fada commemorates his milestone of 70 years with a resounding new single. We would all agree that only a few persons sing challenging songs like the godfather, Charly Boy.

“Mumu Don Do?” comes a sequel to his previous track titled “God of Men” featuring Falz. Charly Boy is known for making not just any kind of music but a lot of conscious ones from as far back as 1982 when he released his debut highlife album.

His unceasing continuation in the music scene is a path of courage for all surviving performing artistes to the thread today and what used to be perceived as the Nigerian music industry back then got a facelift from Charly Boy.

“Mumu Don Do” featuring Oritse Femi, produced by Acesoundz, has been released in the wake of issues affecting the masses such as police brutality, bribery and rape. Both singers genuinely demanded the end of these discrepancies in our society.

