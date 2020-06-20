360Hawt: Charly Boy ft. Oritse Femi – Mumu Don Do?

share on:
Charly Boy ft. Oritse Femi - Mumu Don Do?

38 years in the game, Area Fada commemorates his milestone of 70 years with a resounding new single. We would all agree that only a few persons sing challenging songs like the godfather, Charly Boy.

Mumu Don Do?” comes a sequel to his previous track titled “God of Men” featuring FalzCharly Boy is known for making not just any kind of music but a lot of conscious ones from as far back as 1982 when he released his debut highlife album.

His unceasing continuation in the music scene is a path of courage for all surviving performing artistes to the thread today and what used to be perceived as the Nigerian music industry back then got a facelift from Charly Boy.

Mumu Don Do” featuring Oritse Femi, produced by Acesoundz, has been released in the wake of issues affecting the masses such as police brutality, bribery and rape. Both singers genuinely demanded the end of these discrepancies in our society.

Listen below.

STREAM

Tags:Charly BoyMumu Don DoOritse Femi
Jerry Abhu

Jerry Abhu

jerryabhu@gmail.com

Related Posts

Nigerians Bash Oritsefemi For Calling Himself Best Artiste Ever Produced
share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.