Buju Banton Blesses our speakers with a brand new single titled “Blessed“.

Buju is preparing for the release of a new album titled, Upside Down which is due out later this month. The dancehall legend released his new single, “Blessed” this week which came along with the announcement of his new album.

“As we approach this shift in time, in ages, in the consciousness of man, many things can be said but who is really listening? So much trouble in our world, yet are we aware? The battle lines have been drawn and it’s simple. Good vs. evil,” he said in a statement. “We are the change we seek and it’s our time to cement this thought in the minds of our youth. To open their eyes, thus enabling future generations to continue on a firm path and solid foundation with music doing it’s job as the great healer, teacher, comforter and above all, the restorative force that propels human beings to higher heights.”