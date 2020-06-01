360HawtMusicNewsSinglesVideos/June 1, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5345 views 360Hawt: 9ice – Gurushare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel 9ice Officially unveils the track 11 single “Guru”, the song is off his latest musical project titled “Tip Of The Iceberg” (Episode 1). Visuals directed by ‘Guru‘, Directed by Amazing Klef. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:9iceGuru previous articleCBN Gives Banks Two-Weeks Deadline On ATM, E-Banking Complaintsnext articleVIDEO: Trilly – AY Bishhh Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare 360Hawt/May 29, 2020 /No Comment 360Hawt: 9ice – Tip of The Iceberg (Episode 1)share Entertainment News/May 27, 2020 /No Comment 9ice Unveils Album Track List For “Tips of the Iceberg”360Hawt: 9ice – Seku Seye360Hawt: Jumabee ft. 9ice – Put A RingVIDEO: 9ice – Aye Po GanMUSIC: 9ice – Gbas Gbos Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.