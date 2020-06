Yung6ix is finally out with his most anticipated project titled “Introduction to Trapfro”.

The project features a prominent industry finest “Dammy Krane, Erigga, Payper Corleone, Charass, Dr Barz and Peruzzi”. With production credit to: Disally, Ekelly, Fresh VDM, Benjamz and Gizzbeat.

“Introduction to Trapfro” is sure another best effort coming from 6ix locker room.

Stream and Enjoy!