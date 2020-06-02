“Sky D” (real name: Paul Elisha Okwuchukwu) is is in top form as he drops his long-awaited Ep “From Insults To Results (FITR)“. The pull Up and Biko crooner, who is currently unsigned blesses us with this awesome body of work tagged “From Insults To Results (FITR)“

This amazing project which is his debut Extended Play(EP), is set to keep you glued to your earphones, not just for the entertainment but equally for the quality and sound he represents, we’re grateful that Afrobeats is in good hands Download and Enjoy! TRACKLIST About US // DOWNLOAD Jugudice //DOWNLOAD Donuo //DOWNLOAD Getting Late // DOWNLOAD Let Me Be (Bonus) // DOWNLOAD <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> PRODUCTION CREDIT; Track (1) Produced by Duktor @Duktorsett

Track (2) Produced by Beatsbymayor @Beatsbymayor

Track (3) produced by PrincetonBeatz @PrincetonBeatz

Track (4) produced by Vsticks @Official_vsticks

Track (5) produced by Vsticks & Duktor Art Direction by Rolla @Rolla_graphics