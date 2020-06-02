“Sky D” (real name: Paul Elisha Okwuchukwu) is is in top form as he drops his long-awaited Ep “From Insults To Results (FITR)“. The pull Up and Biko crooner, who is currently unsigned blesses us with this awesome body of work tagged “From Insults To Results (FITR)“
This amazing project which is his debut Extended Play(EP), is set to keep you glued to your earphones, not just for the entertainment but equally for the quality and sound he represents, we’re grateful that Afrobeats is in good hands
Download and Enjoy!
TRACKLIST
About US // DOWNLOAD
Jugudice //DOWNLOAD
Donuo //DOWNLOAD
Getting Late // DOWNLOAD
Let Me Be (Bonus) // DOWNLOAD
PRODUCTION CREDIT;
Track (1) Produced by Duktor @Duktorsett
Track (2) Produced by Beatsbymayor @Beatsbymayor
Track (3) produced by PrincetonBeatz @PrincetonBeatz
Track (4) produced by Vsticks @Official_vsticks
Track (5) produced by Vsticks & Duktor
Art Direction by Rolla @Rolla_graphics