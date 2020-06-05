360Downloads: QD – Ghetto Gospel

Nigerian rapper QD has released a new EP titled “Ghetto Gospel”. The 7-track Extended playlist which happens to be QD’s second EP, The project redefines his readiness to take over the African Rap Game, “Ghetto Gospel” is a follow-up to his first EP “EgunAgba” which was released in 2018.

Straight from the stables of Civilian Mopol Movement (CMM), comes QD aka Egunagba. He was Born Adeosi Quddus David in Akoka, Lagos with a gift and dream to inspire others and have done well to grow his craft.

The new EP houses 7-tracks with guest appearances from BeeShaydspear and Davinci who delivered with their lyrics.

Download QD “Ghetto Gospel” EP Mp3 and Track By Track

1. DOWNLOAD MP3: QD – Owo
2. DOWNLOAD MP3: QD – Is Jesus Black Or White
3. DOWNLOAD MP3: QD Ft. Bee – This Is Me
4. DOWNLOAD MP3: QD – Street
5. DOWNLOAD MP3: QD Ft. Davinci – God Z Not Dead
6. DOWNLOAD MP3: QD Ft. Shaydspear – Giran
7. DOWNLOAD MP3: QD – Vanity

