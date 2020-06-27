360Downloads: Popular – Who Is Popular The EP (Nsogbu Record)

share on:

The wait is finally over. Popular finally drops his highly anticipated “Who Is Popular” The EP under his new family Nsogbu RECORDS. After his previous hit track #Dodorima that is really rocking the airwaves and some cities around the world,

Popular is here to stay, this EP consists of 8 tracks, Click the links below to listen to other jam

  DOWNLOAD: Popular - Life (4.0 MiB, 7 hits)

Listen and Enjoy the Full “Who Is Popular The EP” below:-

 

Buy/Stream Link:- https://nsogburecords.fanlink.to/WhoIsPopular

@popularisloud
@nsogbu_records_
@golden_nsogbu
@dailytrendtv

Tags:NsogbupopularrecordWho Is Popular The EP
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.