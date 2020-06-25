Kizz Daniel finally unveils his long-anticipated seventeen Tracks (17) body of work titled “King Of Love”.

The Flyboy INC head-man – Kizz Daniel decided to take us on a long-run love journey as he unveils another potential record to wet-our appetite. The 17 Track project features nobody with addition of his previously released smash hit single “Jaho” & “Pak ‘n’ Go“.

The album “KING OF LOVE” happens to be his third body of work and his second under self-owned label Flyboy inc.

Stream and Enjoy!@

GET ON iTunes / Digital Stores