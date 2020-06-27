Dj Fresh Party Time
Fast-rising Disk Jockey @official_djfresh2 is back with brand new ” mixtape with trending afrobeats Gbedu 🔥 which he titled “Party time mixtape”.
This mixtape is strictly for the street. trust me you gon love it.
Tracklist👇🏻
1. Yemi Alade – Boyz
2. Simi – Duduke
3. Burna Boy – Ye cover
4. Omah Lay – Do not Disturb
6. Blaqbones – Haba
7. Skiibii Ft. Reekado Banks – Banger
8. Roddy Ricch – Ballin
9. Rudeboy – Woman
10. King Perry – My darling
11. Babs – Rabata
12. Boasty ft. Sean paul steffion don – Wiley
13. Omaly Lay – Damn
14. Joeboy – Call
15. Omah lay – Bad influence
16. Crayon – So fine
17. Olamide – Dance with the Devil
18. Peruzzy – Gunshot
19. Davido – Risky
20. Reekado Banks – Options
21. Oxlade – Away
22. Omah lay – You Alternative
23. Wily William – Mi gentle
24. Diamond – jeje
25. Tekno – Kata
26. Reminisce – Prosperity
27. Adekunle Gold – Something different
28. Femi Kuti – sorry sorry
29. Joeboy Ft. Dj Neptune – Nobody
30. Bella Shmurda – Sho Mo Mi
31. B Red Ft. Mayorkun – Dance
32. Dotman – Enu Gbe
33. Kizz Daniel – Somebody
34. T Classic – Where you dey
35. Terry – Ojoro
36. Mayorkun – Of Lagos
37. Kwiish – Iskhathi
38. Dj Big N Ft. Teni – Ife
39. King monada – Chuwana
40. Dj 4kerty – Who dey?
41. Masterkraft Ft. Dj Neptune – Eyan Colgate
42. Dj Lisali Ft. YK – Ready to Dance
43. Dj Medna Ft. Olamide – Instagram
44. Naira Marley – Aye
45. Crowd Controller Ft. Dj Yk – Africa groove
46. Teni – Billionaire
47. Dj Moremuzic – Ayan gon gon
48. Candy Bleakz – Kelegbe
49. Dj 4kerty Ft. Dj s money – Woro si woro
50. Slimcase – Jowana
51. professional – Amotekun
52. Dj Maphorisa Ft. Wizkid – Soweto baby
53. Zlatan – Update
54. Olamide – Oke Suna
55. Heavy K – Wena pex Africah remix
56. Lento Ft. Speed – Professor
57. Dremo Ft. Zlatan – Chairman
58. Dj Tmix – Street Noise maker beat
59. Rahman jago – Of lala
60. Zlatan – Matter
61. Dj Real Ft. Portable – inside life
62. Dj E cool – Banga
63. Danny s – Oma mad
64. Olamide – Prophesy
65. Omah Lay – Ye Ye Ye
66. Drake – Toosie slide
67. Justin biebier – Intention