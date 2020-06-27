Dj Fresh Party Time

Fast-rising Disk Jockey @official_djfresh2 is back with brand new ” mixtape with trending afrobeats Gbedu 🔥 which he titled “Party time mixtape”.

This mixtape is strictly for the street. trust me you gon love it.

Tracklist👇🏻

1. Yemi Alade – Boyz

2. Simi – Duduke

3. Burna Boy – Ye cover

4. Omah Lay – Do not Disturb

6. Blaqbones – Haba

7. Skiibii Ft. Reekado Banks – Banger

8. Roddy Ricch – Ballin

9. Rudeboy – Woman

10. King Perry – My darling

11. Babs – Rabata

12. Boasty ft. Sean paul steffion don – Wiley

13. Omaly Lay – Damn

14. Joeboy – Call

15. Omah lay – Bad influence

16. Crayon – So fine

17. Olamide – Dance with the Devil

18. Peruzzy – Gunshot

19. Davido – Risky

20. Reekado Banks – Options

21. Oxlade – Away

22. Omah lay – You Alternative

23. Wily William – Mi gentle

24. Diamond – jeje

25. Tekno – Kata

26. Reminisce – Prosperity

27. Adekunle Gold – Something different

28. Femi Kuti – sorry sorry

29. Joeboy Ft. Dj Neptune – Nobody

30. Bella Shmurda – Sho Mo Mi

31. B Red Ft. Mayorkun – Dance

32. Dotman – Enu Gbe

33. Kizz Daniel – Somebody

34. T Classic – Where you dey

35. Terry – Ojoro

36. Mayorkun – Of Lagos

37. Kwiish – Iskhathi

38. Dj Big N Ft. Teni – Ife

39. King monada – Chuwana

40. Dj 4kerty – Who dey?

41. Masterkraft Ft. Dj Neptune – Eyan Colgate

42. Dj Lisali Ft. YK – Ready to Dance

43. Dj Medna Ft. Olamide – Instagram

44. Naira Marley – Aye

45. Crowd Controller Ft. Dj Yk – Africa groove

46. Teni – Billionaire

47. Dj Moremuzic – Ayan gon gon

48. Candy Bleakz – Kelegbe

49. Dj 4kerty Ft. Dj s money – Woro si woro

50. Slimcase – Jowana

51. professional – Amotekun

52. Dj Maphorisa Ft. Wizkid – Soweto baby

53. Zlatan – Update

54. Olamide – Oke Suna

55. Heavy K – Wena pex Africah remix

56. Lento Ft. Speed – Professor

57. Dremo Ft. Zlatan – Chairman

58. Dj Tmix – Street Noise maker beat

59. Rahman jago – Of lala

60. Zlatan – Matter

61. Dj Real Ft. Portable – inside life

62. Dj E cool – Banga

63. Danny s – Oma mad

64. Olamide – Prophesy

65. Omah Lay – Ye Ye Ye

66. Drake – Toosie slide

67. Justin biebier – Intention

DOWNLOAD HERE

