DJ Biosky – Club Trap Mixtape… Twist Entertainment talented disk jockey, DJ Biosky comes through with a brand new mixtape today titled “Club Trap”.
On the new mixtape, the talented DJ spent over an hour on the one and twos doing justice to what he knows how to do best with superb transition.
The “Club Trap” mixtape houses all the trending trap songs making waves right now.
Download and enjoy below!
TRACKLIST
1. Future – Fly Shit Only
2. Lil Baby – Drip too hard
3. Roddy Ricch – The Box
4. Young Thug – Hot Remix
5. Roddy Ricch – Down Below
6. Dababy – Bop
7. Meek Mill Ft Tory Lanez
8. Roddy Ricch – Every Season
9. Lil Nas – Old Town Road
10. Tory Lanez – The take
11. Drake – Look alive
12. Offset – Clout
13. Roddy Ricch – Peta
14. Lil Nas – Rodeo
15. Pop smoke – Dior
16. Jay Rock – Win
17. Lil Baby – Woah
18. Post Malone – Better Now
19. Pop Smoke – Welcome to the party
20. 21 Savage – A lot
21. Migos – Give no fxk
22. Sheck Wes – Bamba
23. Justin Bieber – Yummy
24. Lil Baby – Life off my closet
25. Roddy Ricch – How it is
26. Nicki Minaj – Yikes
27. Travis Scott – Highest In The Room
28. Drake – Nonstop
29. O.T Genesis – Thick
30. Drake – Sicko Mode
31. Lizo – Truth Hurts
32. Roddy Ricch – Project Dreams
33. Drake – Toosie Slide
34. Future Ft Drake – Life’s Good
35. Roddy Ricch – Die Young
36. Nav Ft Meek Mill – Tap
37. Roddy Ricch – God’s Eyes
38. Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
39. Ohgee – Roxane Remix
40. G Eazy – No Limit
41. Pardison Fontanne – Woooa
42. Dababy – Rockstar
43. Wiz Khalifa – Something New