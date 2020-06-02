DJ Biosky – Club Trap Mixtape… Twist Entertainment talented disk jockey, DJ Biosky comes through with a brand new mixtape today titled “Club Trap”.

On the new mixtape, the talented DJ spent over an hour on the one and twos doing justice to what he knows how to do best with superb transition.

The “Club Trap” mixtape houses all the trending trap songs making waves right now.

Download and enjoy below!

DOWNLOAD HERE

TRACKLIST

1. Future – Fly Shit Only

2. Lil Baby – Drip too hard

3. Roddy Ricch – The Box

4. Young Thug – Hot Remix

5. Roddy Ricch – Down Below

6. Dababy – Bop

7. Meek Mill Ft Tory Lanez

8. Roddy Ricch – Every Season

9. Lil Nas – Old Town Road

10. Tory Lanez – The take

11. Drake – Look alive

12. Offset – Clout

13. Roddy Ricch – Peta

14. Lil Nas – Rodeo

15. Pop smoke – Dior

16. Jay Rock – Win

17. Lil Baby – Woah

18. Post Malone – Better Now

19. Pop Smoke – Welcome to the party

20. 21 Savage – A lot

21. Migos – Give no fxk

22. Sheck Wes – Bamba

23. Justin Bieber – Yummy

24. Lil Baby – Life off my closet

25. Roddy Ricch – How it is

26. Nicki Minaj – Yikes

27. Travis Scott – Highest In The Room

28. Drake – Nonstop

29. O.T Genesis – Thick

30. Drake – Sicko Mode

31. Lizo – Truth Hurts

32. Roddy Ricch – Project Dreams

33. Drake – Toosie Slide

34. Future Ft Drake – Life’s Good

35. Roddy Ricch – Die Young

36. Nav Ft Meek Mill – Tap

37. Roddy Ricch – God’s Eyes

38. Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

39. Ohgee – Roxane Remix

40. G Eazy – No Limit

41. Pardison Fontanne – Woooa

42. Dababy – Rockstar

43. Wiz Khalifa – Something New