Super Talented Producer Dawie Grace’s us with this body of work called “Luminescence”, And he’s Called upon Very talented acts to give u an absolute Eargasm.

Sit back relax and enjoy ..

Buy/Stream Here

Tracklist:

1,Luminescence Ft Maxee

2,Anode Dey Ft Toby K X Dillz

3,Omo Olope Ft L.O.L X T

4,Duro Ft Dextermiles

5,Boomaye Ft Jaycarter X Andre

6,Ori Ft Rayo X Pepenazi