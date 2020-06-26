Butch of JMG and Jaaysounds teamed and came up with an EP titled Afrocentric.

About the EP:

Afrocentric EP which consists of 4 amazing songs, showing the artistes versatilities and producers’ ability to come off with an entirely different sound and content of the regular.

The EP is focused on different patterns of afrobeat and different sounds and rhythms which makes it one of the most complete work afrobeat EP out by a duo.

The EP track 1,2,3 were produced by Biano, while the credit for the 4th track goes to Ransom Beatz.

The tracks on the EP were mixed and mastered by Biano.

About The Artistes:

Butch of JMG has been at the forefront of producing amazing music while reaching major African audiences with quality content.

Jaaysounds is also a master of his craft, he has a few songs to his name and one of the remarked contents is with Butch of JMG which also featured in the Afrocentric EP title Flavor.

