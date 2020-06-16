Rising star hit maker, AJVEE, popularly known as Vernom, releases a luscious new sound not long after the sensational J4EP-II, titled “AJVEE PLAYLIST” which is really a subtle blend of his old sound, and what to expect from his next big project, the “ZERO PRESSURE” EP.

The 8-tracks long playlist is a beautiful collage of hip-hop, Afro-pop, and a little bit of trap, put together in anticipation of the ZERO PRESSURE project later this year.