Lakizo Entertainment who previously released single featuring Zlatan & Ceeza Milli has put in new work with there talented rapper & Singer Mrblow on releasing a 3 Track E.P Titled Lakizo.

STREAM Lakizo Ep on all Stores: https://streamlink.to/Mrblow-Lakizo-EP

TRACK 01.

DOWNLOAD: Mrblow Ft S.Y & Safe – Fine Money (3.8 MiB, 141 hits)

TRACK 02.

DOWNLOAD: Mrblow - Hello Bae Feat. G.P.M (4.8 MiB, 22 hits)

TRACK 03.

DOWNLOAD: Mrblow - Bambela (3.9 MiB, 24 hits)

FOLLOW THEM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: @Mrblowsongs @Lakizoshamo