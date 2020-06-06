360Download: Mrblow – Lakizo (EP)

share on:

Lakizo Entertainment who previously released single featuring Zlatan & Ceeza Milli has put in new work with there talented rapper & Singer Mrblow on releasing a 3 Track E.P Titled Lakizo.

STREAM Lakizo Ep on all Stores: https://streamlink.to/Mrblow-Lakizo-EP

TRACK 01.

  DOWNLOAD: Mrblow Ft S.Y & Safe – Fine Money (3.8 MiB, 141 hits)

TRACK 02.

  DOWNLOAD: Mrblow - Hello Bae Feat. G.P.M (4.8 MiB, 22 hits)

TRACK 03.

  DOWNLOAD: Mrblow - Bambela (3.9 MiB, 24 hits)

FOLLOW THEM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: @Mrblowsongs @Lakizoshamo

 

Tags:LakizoMrblow
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.