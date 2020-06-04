348 New Cases Of Coronavirus Recorded in Nigeria Total Hits 11,166

348 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A breakdown of the cases across states is as follows; Lagos-163, FCT-76, Ebonyi-23, Rivers-21, Delta-8, Nasarawa-8, Niger-8, Enugu-6, Bauchi-5, Edo-5, Ekiti-5, Ondo-5, Gombe-5, Benue-4, Ogun-2, Osun-1, Plateau-1, Kogi-1, Anambra-1.

A total number of 11,166 cases has been recorded in Nigeria and 3329 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease. 315 deaths linked to Coronavirus complications has also been recorded in the country.



