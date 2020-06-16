2020 BET Awards Nomination List, Burna Boy And Rema Nominated

Top Nigerian acts, Burna Boy and Rema have been nominated for the 2020 BET awards, as they continue to gain global prominence.

As the nomination list was released by American media network, BET, on Monday, many Nigerians were eager to see which of their country stars made the cut.

For this years award, it is Burna Boy and Rema.

Burna who has been previously nominated for the Grammy Awards, was picked in the Best International Act Award category. The nominees in that category are; Burna Boy, Innoss’B, Sho Madjozi, Dave, Stormzy, Ninho, and S.Pri Noir.

In the category for Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act are : Rema, Sha Sha, Celeste, Young T & Bugsey, Hatik and Stacy.

See full list below;

Beyonce

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JackBoys

Migos

Best Collaboration

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Life is Good,” Future featuring Drake

“Slide,” H.E.R. featuring YG

“Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

“On Chill,” Wale featuring Jeremih

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake

“Bop,” DaBaby

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Luv You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Alright,” Fred Hammond

“I Made It Out,” John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez

“Follow God,” Kanye West

“All In His Plan,” PJ Morton featuring Le’Andria Johnson and Mary Mary

“Victory,” The Clark Sisters

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Youngstars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie

Bad Boys For Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

Steve Granitz/WireImage, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

BET Her Award

“Underdog,” Alicia Keys

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyonce featuring Blue Ivy Carter, WizKid and SAINt JHN

“Melanin,” Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa

“I Choose,” Layton Greene

“Tempo,” Lizzo featuring Missy Elliot

“Afeni,” Rapsody featuring PJ Morton

Viewer’s Choice Award

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake

“Bop,” DaBaby

“Life is Good,” Future featuring Drake

“Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“Heartless,” The Weeknd

Best International Act

Burna Boy

Innoss’B

Sho Madjozi

Dave

Stormzy

Ninho

S.Pri Noir

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Rema

Sha Sha

Celeste

Young T & Bugsey

Hatik

Stacy