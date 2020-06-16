16 ‘Yahoo Boys’ Sent To Prison – EFCC

Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has jailed sixteen internet fraudsters.

The judge gave his ruling on Friday, according to a statement by Dele Oyewale, spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Those convicted were found guilty of criminal impersonation and possession of documents containing false pretences.

They are Ajibola Ibikunle, Victor Solomon Osahun, Adeniyi Afeez Adebayo, Enitan Babajide Ganiu, Ashore Gbogbo Ayo, Sobayo Oladapo, Odebode Abiola Jamiu and Dairo Emmanuel Olajide.

Others are Stephen Mathew, Hussain Abdulkabir, Ayanniyi Quadri Ayansegun, Ajibike Kehinde Segun, Ibironke Tomiwa Emmanuel, Agboola Olanrewanju Shakiru, Abdulrauf Adam Opeyemi and Akinlabi Royal Ebube.

The convicts, all in their mid-20s, pleaded guilty to one-count charge of impersonation separately filed against them by the EFCC.

Prosecution counsels, Bashir Shamsuddeen, and Abdulrasheed Lanre Suleiman, then prayed the court to convict them accordingly.

According to the breakdown of the jail terms, Odebode was sentenced to two months imprisonment.

Ajibola, Osahun, Adebayo, Enitan, Ashore, Matthew, Ajibike and Akinlabi were sentenced to three months jail each, while Ayanniyi, Sobayo, Ibironke and Abdulrauf bagged four months each.

Abdulkabir and Dairo were handed six months jail term each, while Agboola was sentenced to eleven months imprisonment.

All would forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Also, they must restitute sundry sums to their respective victims.