15 Coronavirus Cases In Bauchi State Came From Cross River State – Governor Mohammed Bala

Governor Mohammed Bala has disclosed that 15 Coronavirus cases in Bauchi state he governs came from “infection-free” Cross River state.

Meanwhile, Cross River is yet to record a single case of the coronavirus disease

While FG identified low testing as some of the factors why the state has not recorded any case, the state government claimed the measures it put in place was responsible for its Covid-19-free status

The Cable, citing Channels TV as its source, reports that Governor Bala disclosed this at a press briefing on Wednesday, June 10.

The newspaper notes that in a veiled reference to Governor Ben Ayade, his Cross River state counterpart, Governor Bala said: “I don’t want to join issues with anybody. But I want to tell Nigerians that they are going to be accountable to God.

“There is no need pretending that this thing is not there. We, as leaders, must come out and face the challenges. We in Bauchi, we are not pretending.”

Cross River is the only state where any case of COVID-19 has not been confirmed in the country.

Earlier, it was reported that a team of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 visited Cross River state to probe the coronavirus-free status of the state.

The team found out some key factors why the south-south state has not recorded a single case. Some of the factors include inadequacy of surveillance system, low testing capacity and shortage of personnel.

Nevertheless, the Cross River state government has repeatedly said the measures it put in place worked in making the state free of the disease.