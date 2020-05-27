Zlatan Ibile Shares Adorable First Photo Of His New Baby Boy (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile has given his fans a glimpse of his newborn baby boy on social media.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday May 27, to share a series of photos and videos of his adorable child, Toluwalase.

“9/03/2020 A LEGEND WAS BORN 🌎. Toluwalase Shiloh Ainoghena Omoniyi❤️. Happy Children’s Day ✌🏾.” he wrote.

He also got a tattoo of the baby’s name.

Zlatan Ibile since rising to fame has had a number of controversies trail him, most notably his arrest alongside fellow singer, Naira Marley for their alleged involvement with cybercrime better known as Yahoo Yahoo.

Following the arrest, Zlatan was released some few days later while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission later filed charges against Naira Marley who spent over a month in detention.

See more photos below: