Zlatan Ibile lays curse on a lady who said he will soon fade away

Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile laid a deep curse on a female fan who insinuated he was fading away from the Nigerian Music scene.

It all began when Zlatan jumped on a trend #TheMatter on Twitter, claiming he is about to release a song about different trending topics in Nigeria.

Zlatan’s tweet elicited mixed reactions as some hailed him for being proactive with his music while others couldn’t care less.

However, a lady slammed him, saying he will soon fade and that people should wait for another hot upcoming artiste.

The lady wrote; “Which world abeg, person wey don fade…as him brag say Na him make shaku shaku enter….inside killing dem x burna boy Na so another guy go make him own ZANKU enter, just wait for another upcoming artist”

Zlatan replied;

“Just as you go find your period and you no go see am till eternity and nobody go fit solve #TheMATTER”

See conversation below ;