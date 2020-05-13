Zlatan Ibile Gifts His Childhood Friend A Benz On His Birthday

Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile has gifted his childhood friend Louis, the head of media at Zanku Records a brand new Benz for his birthday.

Zlatan wowed a lot of his fans as he shared throwback photos with Louis who happens to be the media director for the rapper’s record label, Zanku Records.

The pair have obviously has come a long way together, as the singer Zlatan took to Instagram to share the photos and video clips of his friend receiving the luxurious automobile.

Sharing the photo of the awesome birthday gift, Zlatan Ibile wrote;

“The bedrock of friendship will never change from the art of not giving up on each other. It is a beautiful thing to do if both parties make it worth it irrespective of the distance. We have come a long way by virtue of this art.

Through the times and tides, distance and long spaces that may exist between us, I was sure to always count on your consistent spirit. You posses a silent drive which by now anybody who moves close to you will be aware of, this has enhanced the patient, peaceful and dependable friendship we got going.”

See Video Below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAGDrSVlusv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7