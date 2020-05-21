You’re Ignorant And It Stinks – UK-based Doctor, Idee Charles Slams Pastor Ibiyeomie For Questioning The Existence Of Coronavirus

A UK-based doctor, Idee Charles has called out the founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie over his comment about Coronavirus.

Recall that the pastor claimed that there is no coronavirus in Nigeria, adding that the virus is just an avenue for our leaders to steal.

Reacting to claims made by Pastor David Ibiyeomie, Dr Idee accused him of being insensitive and ignorant even though he studied microbiology in school, adding that the pastor has been deceiving his gullible followers knowing fully well that the virus has killed many around the world.

She also alleged that Pastor Ibiyeomie was laughing while preaching because he is healthy and his family is protected, whereas many families around the world are facing a hard time.

Watch the video below;