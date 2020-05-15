You’re Doing A Great Job With Our Daughter – Davido’s Sister, Sharon Praises Sophia Momodu

Sharon Ademefun, the sister to award winning singer, David Adeleke has taken to Instagram to shower praises on Sophia Momodu.
The mother of three acknowledged her for a great job in taking care of her daughter Imade Adeleke, who is also the first daughter of Davido.
In her words;
“Well done mom, Your a great job with Imade Adeleke”.
While some may know her first as superstar Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun is also the brains behind Rona Wigs Studio, a business that makes hairpieces and extensions.
She is extremely focused on her business, busting the myth that coming from a wealthy home means a woman doesn’t have to work.
