You’re Doing A Great Job With Our Daughter – Davido’s Sister, Sharon Praises Sophia Momodu

share on:

Sharon Ademefun, the sister to award winning singer, David Adeleke has taken to Instagram to shower praises on Sophia Momodu.

The mother of three acknowledged her for a great job in taking care of her daughter Imade Adeleke, who is also the first daughter of Davido.

In her words;

“Well done mom, Your a great job with Imade Adeleke”.

While some may know her first as superstar Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun is also the brains behind Rona Wigs Studio, a business that makes hairpieces and extensions.

She is extremely focused on her business, busting the myth that coming from a wealthy home means a woman doesn’t have to work.

See her post below!

Tags:DavidoSharon AdemefunSophia Momodu
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.