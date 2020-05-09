“Your Missing Ribs, You’ll Never Get Over Him” – Fans Tell Regina Daniels As She Celebrates Her Ex, Somadina

Popular Nigerian teen actress, Regina Daniels recently took to Instagram to celebrate her ex-boyfriend, Somadina Adinma in the most alluring manner on his 21st birthday yesterday.

This got tongues wagging and her fans couldn’t help but express their sincere feelings towards it.

It could be recalled that the screen diva got separated from her heartthrob, Soma when she got traditionally married to Nigerian politician and billionaire, Ned Nwoko last year.

Her marriage to the nearly 40 years older billionaire stirred controversies on the internet as most persons alleged her mother pushed her into it, while some insisted she was too young for the old man.

However, fans reacted the moment she took to her official page on Instagram to celebrate her now estranged boyfriend on his birthday yesterday, insisting handsome Soma is her missing rib and doubt if she would ever get over him.

“Happy birthday to you soma….. you know I wish you the best in life…. keep soaring High” she wrote as she shared a lovely photo of her handsome ex.

Soma also replied her post as he took to the comment section and wrote;

“Gee fi life, God bless your beautiful heart and soul. I appreciate B”

Meanwhile, below is Soma’s reply and that of some fans;