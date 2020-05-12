Your Degree Is Certificate You Went To School, Not Success, Says Reno Omokri

Nigerian author and social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has again taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice to his followers.

Omokri, in this advice, asked everyone to work extra hard even after getting a degree as a degree does not determine success in life.

He wrote,

”Get education. But don’t let your certificate define you. Certificates limit people who feel that it makes them too good for a job or business, and so stay jobless, waiting for a job that befits their certificates, and as illiterate progress above them! Don’t relax because you have a degree.

”A degree is a certificate that you went to school, not a certificate that you will be successful. Those without certificate often succeed and employ those with certificates‬, because they are not too proud to start small

