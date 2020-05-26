‘You Can’t Be A Pastor And Be Dressing Like Gangster’ – Evangelist Blasts Adeboye’s Son

A Nigerian Evangelist, Victor Edet has slammed Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke, for ‘ dressing like a gangster’ in a new photo that surfaced on social media.

Evangelist Edet said a man of God should dress in a way that honours God and questioned Leke’s fashion sense.

Sharing the above photo, Mr. Edet wrote ;

“I was shocked and shut of word’s after seeing this picture, how can a Pastor be wearing a face cap this way? God of mercy, what is the church turning into? Leke Adeboye should be cautioned seriously and he should be called to order. You can’t be a Pastor and be dressing like a gangster.”