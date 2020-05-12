“You Are My Brother, My Prophet” – Cubana Chief Priest Hails Prophet Odumeje (Video)

Celebrity bar man, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has declared his love for controversial prophet, Chukwuemeka Odumeje.

In a live video session with the prophet, Cubana mentioned that he has accepted the self-proclaimed ‘liquid metal’ as his prophet.

The bar man also commended the popular cleric for his works and being real despite the negativity from many Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Odumeje appears to have gotten himself in trouble, following a recent call by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) for his arrest.

The association in a recent statement urged the CBN governor to order the arrest of the prophet for his abuse of the national currency.

