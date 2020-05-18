“You Are Doing Well” – Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Tells Teni As She Reps Ondo state

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has hailed singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, for repping Ondo state.

The ‘Uyo Meyo‘ singer had taken to Twitter to say that being from Ondo state is a thing of pride and that she can’t explain it, the governor then replied her with his official Twitter handle saying she’s doing well.

“Being from Ondo is a pride thing! I can’t explain” Teni tweeted.

“You are doing well…” Governor Rotimi replied.

27-year-old Teniola Apata was born in Lagos, but is an indigene of Ondo state.

Teni is the younger sister of Nigerian singer Niniola. She attended Apata Memorial High School and has a degree in business administration from American InterContinental University.