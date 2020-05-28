Wow! E-Money Gifts Aged Woman N500k After She Cried Out Over Hunger (Video)

Billionaire socialite and the Chairman, Five-Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money has empowered an elderly woman who went viral after crying out that she was dying of hunger.

In a viral video, the aged woman who hails from Akwa in Anambra State trended after she lamented about her condition due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to her, the whole coronavirus issue has made life unbearable for her, as she has no child to take care of her, and her relatives that could have helped her are maintaining their social distance as ordered by the authorities.

However, after seeing the video, E-money asked his followers on Instagram to help him get the contact of the woman.

He wrote, “CAN SOMEONE LINK ME UP WITH MAMA..” he begged.

Following his plea, E-Money was able to contact her and gave her a whooping sum of five hundred thousand naira.

Sharing the good news, he shared a video of the elated woman praying immensely for him, with the caption;

“Thank you Lord … I am so excited reaching out to MAMA. May our Good GOD protect Mama and keep you for us.. Thank you MAMA for this wonderful prayer I received from you this afternoon

“#thankstoMummyLady-C for this @callme_frodd Thanks so much for the connection.”

