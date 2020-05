Celebrity couple and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Teddy A has suddenly become a make-up artist, using his wife as his first client.

In their new vlog Bam Bam is patient enough to allow her husband show off his newly acquired skill on her face and the end result is everything.

Bam Bam and Teddy kicked off their relationship in the 2018 BBN show and they tied the knot officially in 2019.

Watch the video below: