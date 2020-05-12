Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy DML, Rema, Teni To Perform At Afro Nation 2021

The world’s number one beach festival, Afro Nation has presented the line up for its 2021 edition.

Afro Nation was initially scheduled to hold in July 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic and the ban on public gathering has forced organizers of the three-day event which holds in Portugal to be postponed.

Afro Nation via their official Twitter page announced that the event will be taking place next year. The event is set to hold between July 1, 2021, and July 3, 2021, at The Algarve, Portimao, Portugal.

Nigerian acts like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Reekado Banks, Yemi Alade, Kizz Daniel, Niniola, Olamide, Patoranking, Santi, Fireboy DML, Rema, Teni, Wande Coal and Wavy The Creator. Other performers in the line up include French Montana, Krept & Konan, Kojo Funds, Stonebwoy, Not3s, Diamond Platnumz, and more.

