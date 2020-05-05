Why I Recorded Oluwo of Iwo’s Atrocities In The Palace – Ex-Queen (Video)

A former wife of the Oluwo of Iwo land, Queen Chanel Chin has revealed why she decided to expose the embattled monarch, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi and his many atrocities in the palace.

Recall that Queen Chanel had recently released a video where the Oluwo was spotted wrapping marijuana while in the palace.

Olori Chanel chin reveal that the King at different times threatened to kill her, claiming he has the Nigeria police at his beckon.

According to her, the Oluwo said that he’ll claim she (Chanel) caught fever and die. Claiming she made those video recording for her own safety, because she knew her waterloo will come before the king.

Watch Video: