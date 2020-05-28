Why Can’t My Fans Be Supportive Like Nicki Minaj’s Fans? – Mercy Eke Laments Over Her Unsupportive Fan Base (Video)

Winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, Mercy Eke has taken to Instagram to lament over her unsupportive fan base.

She compared her fans with fans of Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian and others, and stressed on how her fans still have a long way to go to prove their loyalty to her.

According to Mercy, she needs soldiers who are ready to fight for her till the end. She needs warriors who wouldn’t switch sides whenever she faces a minor challenge.

The video vixen cum entrepreneur also urged her fans to fasten their seatbelts and be truly dedicated to her alone, as she doesn’t welcome the idea of sharing her fans with someone else.

Watch the video below;