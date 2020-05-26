“When It Comes To Overall Africa, Davido Is The King, Not Burna Boy – Konjo Leyla Explains

African Tour Concert Director, Konjo Leyla, has explained why Davido is the King when it comes to overall African music.

According to her, Burna Boy still has a lot of work to do in some Africa countries and it’s too early to crown him as he needs more years to wear the crown.

She went further to reveal that Davido is in high demand in most African countries. Read excerpts from her Instagram live chat below…

“Now here is the things, at the moment, most people feel like Burna Boy is the biggest artist in Africa, I don’t feel like that, he is not. Because the reason why he is not is because he still has more work to do at the countries in Africa. This is a true story, when it comes to Africa, David is the king, believe or not, period!.

Nobody can take away that from him when it comes to overall Africa.

Let me tell you why, I have booked so many shows for David. 95% of bookings is David, the demand is so high. Nigerian’s are probably going to say Wizkid and Burna Boy are bigger, but they can’t tell me that when it comes to East Africa, we know David is the king.”