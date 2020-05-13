What Ibrahim Gambari Had To Say After His Appointment As New Chief Of Staff By Buhari

The new Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has made it clear his primary allegiance would be to President Muhammadu Buhari and not the public.

Gambari stated this while speaking to State House correspondents on Wednesday, shortly after his appointment was made official.

He thanked Buhari for deeming him worthy to serve in the new capacity and promised to serve to the best of his ability.

“I thank the President of the Federal Republic for giving me the opportunity to serve him and of course, the country,” he said.

Asked what Nigerians should expect from him as Chief of Staff, he said “we have not started, I’ll have to find out. I don’t report directly to the nation, I report to the President.”

Gambari also assured Buhari of his loyalty, competence and support”.

He added that his guiding principle would be “to serve the President to the best of his ability”.