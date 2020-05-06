‘What I Discovered About My Business Since I Started Paying Tithe’ – Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has aired her opinion on the importance of “first fruit”. Toke Makinwa stated that it takes personal conviction to give your “first fruit” to the Church.

She also stated that she pays her “first fruit” in every business venture because she see it as a way of partnering with God.

“The power of “first fruit”, while I think paying tithes/giving your first fruit is a personal journey/conviction, I can’t help but boast in God. Every business venture I have ever gone into, I pay my first fruit not because he needs it, but it’s my way of partnering with God”, she tweeted.