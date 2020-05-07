Wearing Face Mask About Is An Embarrassment To Science – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (Video)

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Senior Pastor of Christ Embassy, has continued to express his displeasure at the different meaures put in place by the Federal government since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Oyakhilome in an online sermon on Tuesday, spoke against the wearing of facemask. He opined that the use of facemasks in a time like this, is an embarrassment to science. He also went on to say that “If we go by science, you should not wear masks in public.”

The clergyman also said that various scientists, virologists and Immunologists in the world have come out to support his initial claim that the enforcement of a lockdown in battling a pandemic isn’t scientific.

Watch the video below;