“We Owe Them A Lot” – Tacha Prays For Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, has prayed for Nigerian soldiers who are fighting Boko Haram insurgency.

Tacha sent her heartfelt prayers via her verified Twitter page on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The screen diva said she wept moment she saw severally videos of what Nigeria soldiers are passing through defending the nation against Boko Haram insurgents.

“May God guide and protect the Nigeria Army in their continuous fight against Boko Haram”, she prayed.

Writing further, Tacha called on Nigerians to always commend the efforts of the Nigerian soldiers and as well, pray for their families.

Refer to her tweet below;