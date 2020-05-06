“We Deal On Anything Hair” – Rudeboy Says As He Makes His Daughter’s Hair(video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, has shared an adorable video of himself having a perfect father and daughter time with his smart daughter, Nadia.

Sharing this video on his official Instagram page, the singer wrote; “We deal on anything hair”.

This is coming few hours after Rudeboy asked his fans to forget his glamorous lifestyle, recounting his suffering on his way to the top.

Watch video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_0EC_YnmXL/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7