We Arrested Bobrisky For Engaging In Alleged N30m Fraud – Police

Operatives of the Inspector General Police (IG) Monitoring Unit have explained why they arrested popular cross dresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky.

Recall that we reported that Okuneye was arrested around Lekki by a team of policemen from Abuja.

Details of why he was arrested have now been revealed by police who said he was arrested over alleged money issues with another female.

The Nation reports that this arrest is coming months after the crossdresser was detained by the police over disagreement with an Abuja-based public official.

The controversial cross dresser recently had an altercation with a Nigerian woman in diaspora over sales and sponsorship for artificial eyelash brand.

It was gathered the policemen first took Bobrisky to a police station on the island where he was allegedly detained for a while and later granted bail.

Confirming his arrest, police spokesman DCP Frank Mba said a woman petitioned the police alleging the crossdresser of N30m fraud.

“Yes, Bobrisky was arrested in the early hours of today following a petition by a Nigerian woman that the crossdresser collected N30m from her for sales but did not keep to the end of the deal.

“Bobrisky was granted bail but the case is still an active one. It is a case under investigation,” he confirmed.