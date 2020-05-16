We all suffer but only the wise ones find out why they suffer – Korede Bello

Popular Nigerian singer, Korede Bello says in a new post on his Twitter page said we all suffer.
However, he added that it is only the wise ones that find out why they suffer.

The popular singer added that once the reason for the suffering has been established, then the wise ones will also choose who or what is worth suffering for.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out via his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He said, “We all suffer but only the wise ones find out WHY they suffer. And then choose who or what is worth suffering for.”

