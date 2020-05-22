Watch Tiwa Savage And 2face Thrill Fans While Singing Each Other’s Songs (Video)

Tuface Idibia and Tiwa Savage have lightened mood of their fans after singing each other’s songs at the XSwitch challenge.

The duo gave their fans flavour and heat which is very much needed in this period. Participating in an XSwitch challenge where they sang each other’s songs, Tiwa and Tuface thrilled viewers

2Baba known for his distinct voice in Afropop tried blending to Tiwa’s sultry voice.

He sang a blend of Tiwa’s records; “Lova Lova,” “All over” and his own; “For Instance,” ”Amaka.”

Watch the video below: