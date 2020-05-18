Watch the official ‘Blood and Water’ trailer coming to Netflix this May

Ahead of its May 20 release, Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its second African original series, ‘Blood and Water’.

The South Africa produced series directed by Nosipho Dumisa, follows the adventures of Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata) , a Cape Town teenager who transfers to an elite high school as she embarks on a search for her sister who was abducted at birth.

Rapper Nasty C also stars in the upcoming series alongside Natasha Thahane, Thabang Molaba, Gail Mabalene, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Xolile Tshabalala and Cindy Mahlangu.

Watch the trailer: